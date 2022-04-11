Services for Laura Nell Matthews, 93, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Private burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Matthews died Friday, April 8, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 23, 1928, in Blum to John Henry and Annie Wren Bachhofer. Her family moved to Temple when she was 13. She married John Matthews in Temple in June of 1951. Laura was a housewife.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammie Frenzel of Westphalia; a son, David Matthews of Temple; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, or the Eldred’s Nursery Foundation in Belton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.