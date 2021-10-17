Services with military honors for Wanda Jane Foster Mikuchonis, 56, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Another service and reception will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Mikuchonis died Friday, Sept. 3.
She was born Sept. 22, 1964, in Halifax, Mass., to Beryl Gaul and the Rev. Theodore Theberath Foster. She attended Silver Lake High School in Kingston, Mass., and a high school in Reno, Nev. She attended Bryn Athyn College of the New Church in Bryn Athyn, Pa., before joining the Army Reserve and then enlisting full time, serving almost seven years. While in the Army she married Mike Mikuchonis in Texas. They lived in Killeen and Gatesville. She worked as a pharmacy tech at Fort Hood, and later worked in Copperas Cove making award plaques and then at Walmart in Killeen.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Ryan Mikuchonis; three sisters, Karen Coffelt, Dawn Foster and Hope Foster; and a brother, Kenneth Foster.