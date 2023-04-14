Services for Randall James Morales, 59, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Amado officiating.
A private interment will be held at a later date in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Morales died Sunday, April 2, at his residence.
He was born June 12, 1963, in Temple to Robert Morales and Judy Morales Steinheimer. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Temple High School. He lived in Temple all of his life and worked as a machinist in the Industrial Park.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Judy Morales Steinheimer and Michael Steinheimer; a sister, Renee Morales; and two brothers, Rodney Morales and Robbie Morales.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass fund or LULAC Legacy Scholarship fund.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. today at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.