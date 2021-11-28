Montana Jordan Mitchan
Montana Jordan Mitchan, 28, of Houston and formerly of Cameron and College Station, died Sunday October 7, 2021 in Houston, due to injuries sustained from an automobile accident in Houston. Rescheduled funeral services will be 10:00 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8:00 pm Monday, November 29, with a Rosary being recited at 6:00 pm at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home.
Montana was born May 28, 1993 in Bryan, Texas. He attended C.H. Yoe High School. “Montana”, as described by his business partner and best friend, Tristen Kelly, “was a professional automotive technician, founder, and business-owner of the fastest growing European performance shop in Houston, Miracle Motorwerks, founded December of 2020.
Montana was a rising star in amateur drifting moving along full speed at becoming a formula drift driver”. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lillian B. Mikulec and survived by his mom, Laura Mitchan of Cameron; Grandparents, Eugene and Grace Mitchan of Cameron; Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary