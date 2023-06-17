Services for Sylvia Louise Neal, 79, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Reeds Lake Cemetery near Rogers.
Mrs. Neal died Monday, June 12.
She was born Aug. 16, 1943, in Bartlett to Maudie Hill Mitchell. She graduated from Rogers High School. She retired from Hancock Fabric in Temple. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogers. She married Henley Foster “Bootsie” Neal, and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include a son, David Lynn Neal; two daughters, Cynthia Lousie Wiley and Sylvia Diane Hubnik New; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Feat-NT, Autism Speaks and the Rogers Community Alliance.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.