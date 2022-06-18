BELTON — Services for Linda Kay Watson Washburn, 76, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Johnson officiating.
Mrs. Washburn died Saturday, June 11, at a Fort Worth hospital.
She was born July 11, 1945, in Temple to Harold and Annie Privett Watson. She married Rod Washburn in 1965. She attended Sam Houston College. She was a secretary for Belton ISD. She attended Miller Heights Baptist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Washburn.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; a son, Stephen Washburn of Belton; and a grandchild.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.