BELTON — Services for Andrew “Andy” Joseph LeBlanc, 63, of Killeen will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Glad Tidings Church in Killeen.
Mr. LeBlanc died Sunday, July 31, at a Harker Heights hospital.
He was born April 17, 1958, to John and Dorothy LeBlanc in New Orleans. He owned a mobile cleaning business.
Survivors include four sisters, Frances Mitchell of Harker Heights, Tina LeBlanc and Diane LeBlanc, both of Salado, and Judy Lebon of Pana, Ill.
