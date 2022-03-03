Services for James Albert “Happy,” “Dewey-Wayne” Cornelius Sr., 79, of Killeen will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Silas Swint officiating.
Mr. Cornelius died Friday, Feb. 18, at a Harker Heights hospital.
He was born June 15, 1942, in Dubberly, La., to Sol and Elenor Cornelius. He was a member of Blue Run Baptist Church in Dubberly, La. He worked at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood until retiring.
He was preceded in death by one grandchild
Survivors include a son, James Cornelius Jr. of Dallas; a daughter, Mary Cornelius of Minden, La.; a brother, Saul Cornelius of Killeen; two sisters, Myra Martin of Bossier City, La., and Mary Sue Cornelius; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. with a wake 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.