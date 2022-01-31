BELTON — Services for Shane “Heavy” Patterson, 54, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
The body was cremated.
Mr. Patterson died Tuesday, Dec. 28, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 24, 1967, in Cleburne to Raymond and Shirley Shenkir Patterson. He married Deborah Grant. He worked for McClane’s Trucking Company and retired in 2017.
Survivors include his wife of McGregor; a son, Patrick Shane Patterson Jr. of Temple; a daughter, Randi Josephine Hernandez; two brothers, Wesley Wesbrook of Godly and James Wesbrook of Alvardo; and a sister, Shana Patterson of Colorado.