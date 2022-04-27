SALADO — Services were held Tuesday, April 26, for Julie Ray Goggans, 58, of Temple.
Mrs. Goggans died Thursday, April 21, at her residence.
She was born June 11, 1963, in El Paso to W.D. and Joan Ray. She married Jack Goggans. She worked as a loan processor in the mortgage industry.
Survivors include her husband; four children, T.R. Jones and Jake Goggans, both of Oxford, Ala., Anna Norman of Little River-Academy and Leah Simmons of Alexandria, Ala.; her mother and father; a sister, Salle Davis of Killeen; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White oncology department or Salado Presbyterian Church.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado was in charge of arrangements.