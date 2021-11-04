BELTON — Services for Linda Lee Davis Bunting, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Bunting died Monday, Oct. 25, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 2, 1942, in Belton. She was raised in Belton and was one of the original members of the Marching 100 Band at Belton High School. She married William Stanley Bunting in 1972. She worked at the Pepsi Cola plant in Dallas, Texas Instruments in Temple, and as an aide at Tyler Elementary School in Belton. She also worked as at Walmart associate at numerous locations. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple, where she served as a childcare giver. She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Hood of Amarillo; two sons, Mark Alexander and Scott Bunting, both of Belton; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.