Services for Linda Janell Johnson Mosley, 68, of Belton will be 4:30 p.m. Friday at Armstrong Community Center in Bell County with Tracye Castillo officiating.
Mrs. Mosley died Saturday, June 19.
She was born Aug. 6, 1952, in Temple to George and Agnes Johnson. She earned her cosmetology license at 15 and worked in cosmetology her entire life. She married Danny Ray Mosley, and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include three siblings, Margaret, Terry and William; three children, Nancy Miller, Danny Mosley Jr. and Brandy Crumley; 10 grandchildren: and two great-grandchildren.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Service of Central Texas is in charge of arrangements.