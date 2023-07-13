Services for Janie Lee Johnson Haney Ralston, 75, of Little River-Academy will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mrs. Ralston died Tuesday, July 11, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Belton to Lee and Ruby Luckie Johnson. She moved to Vernon and graduated from Vernon High School and Vernon Regional College Nursing School. She lived most of her life in the Belton and Holland areas. She worked as a nurse in Wilbarger County, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, and at King’s Daughters Hospital in Temple. She married Kenneth Ralston in 1983.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Wayne Haney; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of Little River-Academy; a son, Bear Haney of Bruceville-Eddy; two daughters, Donna Anne Kelln of Heidenheimer and Debra Lee Haney of Little River-Academy; four stepsons, Kenny Wayne Ralston, Russell Ralston, J.W. Ralston and Delbert Ralston, all of Little River-Academy; five sisters, Judy Spraggins of Conroe, and Mitzi Marx, JoJo Kilgore, Patti Rosen and Ginger Janke, all of Belton; 33 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.