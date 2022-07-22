BELTON — Services for Donald R. “Bubba” Adcock, 69, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Wilson Valley Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Services for Donald R. “Bubba” Adcock, 69, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Wilson Valley Cemetery.
Mr. Adcock died Tuesday, July 19, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 18, 1953, in Odessa to Donald Lee Adcock and Jorice Lisenbe Adcock McMillan. He was a carpenter.
Survivors include two sons, Kory Adcock and Koby Adcock; a daughter, Amber Pursche; two brothers, Ricky Lloyd Adcock and Keith McMillan; two sisters, Carol Carroll and Sherry Hansen; and five grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.