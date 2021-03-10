BELTON — Services for Ike Crawford, 70, of Harker Heights will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Servcies in Belton.
Mr. Crawford died Saturday, March 6, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 10, 1951, in Blytheville, Ark., to Lee Flora and Jack Crawford. He worked as a mechanic.
Survivors include five sons, Ike Crawford, Michael Crawford, Marquise Crawford, Marcus Crawford and Davontae Crawford; five daughters, Shanta Blakemore, Candice Crawford, Yolanda Crawford, Kayla Culpepper, and Keely Culpepper; two brothers, Jack Crawford and L.V. Crawford; three sisters, Carolyn Crawford, Valerie Crawford and Vanessa Crawford; 21 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.