BELTON — Private family services for Rachel “Uvonne” McKelva, 66, of Killeen will be at a later date.
The body was cremated.
Mrs. McKelva died Sunday, March 6, at a Harker Heights hospital.
She was born April 11, 1955, in Killeen to Woodrow Wilson and Pearlie Vee Mullen Weaver. She married Michael McKelva, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2021. She was a licensed cosmetologist. She attended Bethel Church in Killeen.
Survivors include a son, TC McKelva of Killeen; a daughter, Candice Fogle of Killeen; three brothers, Johnnie Weaver and Frank Weaver, both of Killeen, and Lester Weaver of Copperas Cove; two sisters, Glenda Graeff of Killeen and LaJuan Steptoe of Adrian, Ga.; and four grandchildren
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.