Services for the Rev. E.J. Jones Sr., 87, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Cameron with Dexter Micheaux and the Rev. Demetrius Beachum officiating.
Burial will be in Maysfield Cemetery.
Mr. Jones died Sunday, Oct. 24, at his residence.
He was born June 16, 1934, in Brenham to Eaffie Jones and Norma Jean Ray. He attended O.J. Thomas School in Cameron. He married Edna Muriel Pope on July 3, 1954. He served as a minister at a church in Waco and later became a member of Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance in Chandler.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Verna Ruth Jones.
Survivors include two daughters, Ella Goldsby of Houston and Marsha Jasper of Tyler; six sons, Barry Tutt of Abilene, the Rev. Oza Jones Sr. of Seattle, Eaffie Jones Jr. of Amarillo, Randall Jones and Wendell Jones, both of Cameron, and Sgt. Jerry Jones of Dallas; a sister, Gloria Pearl Jones of San Antonio; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. today at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.