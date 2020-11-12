Services for Sharon Ann Smith, 75, formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Smith died Wednesday, Oct. 28, in Conroe.
She was born April 28, 1945, in Coral Gables, Fla., to Gordon William and Juanita LaVerne Southerland Siler. She grew up outside of Temple. She attended college for nursing. She married Kenneth Lynn Smith. She worked as a nurse, a real estate agent, an employee of FedEx, a teacher at New Caney High School and finally was a security guard for Allied Security.
Survivors include a son, Brian Smith; a daughter, Rebecca Davis; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.