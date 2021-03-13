ROCKDALE — Services for Dorothy Stevens Lawson, 77, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Monday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin with Rick Bell officiating.
Mrs. Lawson died Wednesday, March 10, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 18, 1944, in Marlin to Dan Franklin and Mildred Swinnea Stevens. She graduated from Marlin High School. She married Walter Raymond Lawson on Jan. 2, 1964, in Marlin. She was a teacher’s aide. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 10, 2020.
Survivors include two daughters, Robin Galbreath of Rockdale and Rhonda Eichinger of Port Lavaca; a brother, Danny Stevens of Gholson; four sisters, Laurene Madden of Waco, Beverly Gooden of Mart, Kay Harris of Cleburne and Marsha Blann of Chilton; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the MARC Center; or Rockdale Masonic Lodge.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.