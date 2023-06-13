A Mass of Christian Burial for Domingo Trevino Sr., 74, of Georgetown will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Mr. Trevino died Tuesday, June 6, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born June 27, 1948, in Rosebud to Crystoval and Ceberiana Rioz Trevino. He was a resident of the Bell County area for most of his life. He attended Belton High School. He worked for Continental Belton for 35 years. He attended Christ the King Catholic Church, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He married Donna Jarma-Trevino on Jan. 1, 2011, at the Armstrong Community Center.
He was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Trevino; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of Georgetown; survivors include four sons, Domingo Trevino, Leonard Trevino, Michael Trevino and Robert Trevino, all of Belton; a daughter, Tina Trevino of Belton; a sister, Rose Medina of Temple; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.