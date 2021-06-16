Services for Ace Lee Modgling, 83, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Modgling died Sunday, June 13, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Brownwood to Clinton and Emma Modgling. He graduated from Brownwood High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves.
Survivors include three brothers, Len Roy Modgling and George Frank Modgling, both of Belton, and Jack Donald Modgling of Early; and a sister, Nettie Jo Roberson of Brownwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott & White Foundation.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.