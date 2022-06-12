Services for Walther A. Olsen, 90, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Jason Gish officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Olsen died Thursday, June 9, at a Temple nursing center.
He was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Walther A. and Emily Vetter Olsen. He married Rachel Ann Sarason in 1960. He served in the Korean War. He graduated from Biola Universtiy, Denver Seminary and Fuller Seminary. He was a missionary. He taught at LeTourneau University. He was a pastor.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Mark Olsen and John Olsen; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.