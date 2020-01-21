Services for Rachel Loreane Noel, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Meridian Cemetery.
Mrs. Noel died Sunday, Jan. 19.
She was born July 20, 1928, in Glen Rose to James and Pearl Britton. She married Grover Noel on Nov. 15, 1945. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Northside Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Edwin Noel; a daughter, Rita Noel Bomar; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.