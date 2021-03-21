Craig Alan Flores
Craig Alan Flores, 67 years old and residing in Temple, TX went to be with the Lord after losing his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer on March 5th, 2021 at 12:52 PM surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda C. Flores, five adult children, eight grandchildren, his brother, sister, stepsister, many nieces and nephews.
On August 18th 1953 in Whittier, CA, Craig was born to Wallace Flores and Dee (Wolff) Flores. He was a gregarious, loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Craig grew up in Fullerton and Buena Park, CA, attended Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton and Fullerton College, graduating with an AA degree in Criminal Justice. His love and passion for football lead him to spend most of his adult life studying and coaching high school football. Craig was also a big proponent of youth sports and coached girls’ softball, youth football, little league baseball and soccer. He was a devoted Christian. Most family and friends will remember Craig as a bigger than life personality that uplifted all with whom he came in contact. And they always walked away feeling encouraged by his kind words and actions. He was a friend to everyone he met and will be greatly missed. We will treasure all the wonderful memories of our time spent with him.
A celebration of Craig’s life will be held in Orange County, CA. Details will be announced at a later date once Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
A special thanks goes to Temple’s Baylor, Scott and White emergency room, ICU and hospice doctors, nurses and staff for the tremendous care they provided to Craig in his final weeks.
