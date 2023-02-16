Gregory Norman Cook
Gregory Norman Cook, 73, of Belton, Tx, passed away after a long battle with cancer on the morning of February 11, 2023. Services will be held at Moffat Community Center, 13365 Kuykendall Mountain Rd, Temple, TX, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 2-5 pm.
Greg, the most loving, faithful, and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Clarkie; his daughter Jennifer and husband Richard; his son Charles and wife Donya; his son Samuel and wife Arwen, his daughter Amanda, as well as seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Greg was born in Pasadena, CA, and is the only child of his parents, Willis and Pearl Cook. He served in the military before beginning his successful career in public relations, where he worked as a Public Information Officer for the Department of Energy and Bechtel Nevada. Greg found a second career later in life at Twin Liquors, where he proudly shared his love of wine and a good glass of whiskey with any and all who came in. When he met his wife Clarkie, he knew he’d found the one and will still try to convince you he fought off a bar full of bikers to get to her. They shared a beautiful life together, where love, laughter, and devotion to each other were always prominent. His career took him and his family on many adventures, allowing them to live in Los Angeles and Vallejo, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Paducah, KY, and eventually ending up in Belton, TX, following his eldest son’s military career.
He was an avid lover of baseball, which he shared with his children by coaching their teams for many years and serving as the President of the Vallejo Little League. He was truly devoted to his family and his ever-trusty dogs, always at his side.
Greg loved and accepted all and will be honored to share in his memory with all who can join us in his celebration of life. His family and loved ones will genuinely and deeply miss him. The family asks that donations be made to ASPCA.org in place of flowers.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
