Katherine “Kitty” Casey Flinn
Katherine “Kitty” Casey Flinn, 82 passed away on February 3, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple. Kitty was born July 4, 1937 in Austin, and grew up in the Dallas community of University Park, graduating from Highland Park High School. She spent her summers in the Texas Hill Country as a camper and counselor at Camp Arrowhead. It was during that time she met a handsome young counselor from Camp La Junta, and they hit it off. After graduating from the University of Texas, and marrying Luther Finn on March 12, 1960, Kitty began her career in journalism at the Houston Post. After moving to Lima, Peru for two years, she and Luther both discovered not only their love of travel, but for teaching as well. Kitty’s career as a teacher would last more than 30 years. What followed were trips all over the world including adventures in France, Germany, Ireland, Greece, Switzerland, Thailand, Hawaii, and many cruises.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Luther Charles Flinn, her sister Kimberly Morris, and her parents, Peggy and Newman Casey.
Left to remember her are her daughters, Kelly Cauley and husband Chris of Mount Belvieu, Casey Richardson and husband Andy of College Station and 5 grandchildren: Matthew and wife Victoria, Tyler, Cameron, Katelin, and Mackenzie; brother, Guy Casey of Chang Rai, Thailand, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Marek Burns Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
