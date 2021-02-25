Sofia L. Sustaita
Sofia L. Sustaita, 83, of Temple, joined the lord on Saturday, February 15, 2021. Sofia was born to Maria Muñoz and Pastor Juan Lopez Sr. on September 30, 1937. Sofia married Juan Sustaita on June 16, 1954, in Temple. In 1970, Sofia and Juan opened Big John’s Paint and Body in Temple and in 1984 they also opened Big John’s Paint and Body in Belton. Sofia was a woman of faith, she was a member of the Templo Vision de Lo Alto in Belton. She was a caring woman and loved attending church, cooking and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Virginia Quintero, on Dec. 15, 1997 and husband Juan Sustaita, on July 11, 2001. Survivors are her two sons, Arnold and wife Jody Sustaita of Salado and Richard and wife Rebecca Sustaita, of Temple; and one daughter, Minnie and husband Telesforo Sauceda of Belton; brother Juan Lopez Jr. of Temple; her sister Leonarda Gonzales, of Temple. Sofia also had seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. A visitation for Sofia will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX. A funeral service will occur Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM, Temple, TX. A burial will occur Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Temple, Texas.
