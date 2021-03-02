BELTON — Services for Antonia Mora, 92, of Gatesville will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Mora died Feb. 19 in Belton.
She was born June 8, 1928, in San Marcos to Ingnacio and Rosa Arocha. She married Jose F. Mora in 1952. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015.
Survivors include a son, Gonzalo Mora of Belton; three daughters, Alice Mora Southerland of Austin, Laura Lyle of Copperas Cove and Amparo Hudson of Arizona; a brother, Tino Arocha of Lubbock; two sisters, Paula Lara of Lubbock and Dora Silgero of Austin; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.