Services for Eric Allen Ellis, 55, of Troy will be held at a later date.
Mr. Ellis died Tuesday, Jan. 4, at his residence.
He was born March 5, 1966, in Temple to Benny and Carol Ann Norton Ellis. He grew up in Troy. He lived in Alaska and Hawaii. He was a member of Celebrate Recovery and The Gold Miners group in Alaska. He worked in construction.
Survivors include his parents; a son, Blake White; a brother, Todd Ellis of Troy; and one grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.