Services for Lucy Luna Torres, 77, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday in North Belton Cemetery with Jim Fly officiating.
Mrs. Torres died Friday, May 26, at a local hospital.
She was born Feb. 26, 1946, in Belton. She married Jimmy Torres. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include five sons, Jimmy Torres, Manuel Torres, Johnny Torres, Abel Torres and Danny Torres; two daughters, Lori Torres and Janie Torres; three brothers, Robert Luna, Johnny Luna and Manuel Luna; a sister, Mary Rodriguez; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.