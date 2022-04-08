Services for Glennda Rae Mann, 65, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Mann died Saturday, April 2, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 30, 1957, in Frankfurt, Germany to Glenn and Shirley Rupp Schriner. She attended school in Belle Plaine, Iowa. She was a co-owner of Malcom Mini Mart in Malcom, Iowa. She was a homemaker. She married Frank Stanek.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two daughters, Linda Fisher of Grinnell, Iowa and Joy Mann of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a son, Jeremy Mann of Brooklyn, Iowa; three sisters, Connie Horst and Kim Van Roeckel, both of Montezuma, Iowa, and Sheryl Yilek of Belle Plain, Iowa; a brother, Larry Jacobs of Grinnell, Iowa; thirteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.