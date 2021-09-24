Services for Thurman Louis Allen, 67, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Allen died Friday, Sept. 17, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 9, 1953, in Wharton to L.C. and Mary Lee Allen. He attended Wharton schools. He served in the U.S. Army for 14 years. He worked as a truck driver for 25 years, and as a tree trimmer for three years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruby Nell.
Survivors include his wife, Alma Allen of Temple; three sons, Tyrone Holmes of Kempner, Michael Smith of Temple and Dexter Smith of Houston; two daughters, Jennifer Bennett and Sylvia Johnson, both of Temple; four brothers, Lloyd Allen, Kenneth Allen, Roland Allen and Alfred Duncan, all of Wharton; three sisters, Elsie Faye Allen of Rosenberg and Robbie Faye Allen and Lula Mae Allen-Ray, both of Wharton; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Monday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.