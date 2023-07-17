Private family services for Stanley Joe Malina Jr., 64, of Holland will be held at a later date.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Malina died Thursday, July 13, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 30, 1958, in Temple to Frances Ann Mescek. He grew up in Holland with his mother and his stepfather, Frank Massar Jr. He graduated from Holland High School. He worked for Water Treatment Construction for more than 20 years, and later for B5 Construction for several years before his retirement.
Survivors include two brothers Eddy Malina of Illinois and David Massar of Temple; and two sisters, Susie Walker and Debbie Walker, both of Holland.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.