Frances Louise Childers Griffin
Service for Frances Louise Childers Griffin will be conducted at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Chapel. Interment to follow in North Elm Cemetery, Cameron, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 P.M., Friday, April 21, 2023 at the funeral home.
Frances Louise Childers Griffin was born December 16, 1937 in Hubbard, Texas, to Joseph and Annie Childers. She attended school at Bynum, Rosebud, Temple, Texas, but graduated from Rogers High School in 1955. She married Zachary Bryant Griffin Jr. in 1956 and was blessed with three children, Zackie Lee, Laura, and Kristina. Frances was a devoted wife and mother. Her and her family would go camping and fishing together often and these were some of her fondest memories. Even still, she greatly valued any time they spent together. As her family grew, she also loved spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “Grandma’s House” was a place they all came to know as something special. Later in life when her husband retired, they once again hit the road traveling around the states enjoying time with each other. She was an involved member of her church and volunteered there often. She greatly valued the lifelong friends she made in church and in the women’s group there. Her love for Jesus was something evident in her life and she shared it freely. She couldn’t get enough gospel music in her life and when a new group came into town you would know where to find her. Sewing, doing arts and crafts and sharing what she made with others is what filled her time between church, family and music. If you knew her, you knew she was the type of person to find beauty in the everyday life most take for granted. She will be missed. While her family morns they still know she was called to her true home, free from pain, and she’s now in the Father’s arms. She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life Zack in 2002, her parents, Joseph and Annie Childers, and brother, Tommy Childers.
She is survived by her son, Zackie and wife Gerry Griffin, daughters, Laura and husband Ed Whitton and Kristina and husband, Kurt Smith. She was blessed with several grandchildren, Zachary and wife Maria, Michael Griffin, Devin Bauer and husband Leo Bauer, Shianne and husband Mark Williams, Cassidy and husband Dane Perkins, Ariel Johnson, Alayna and husband Kole Noblitt , Megan and Daisa Whitton, Chris and Sofia Jackson, Michael Jackson, and Olivia and husband Daniel McDonald; great-grandchildren, Leo and Adalyn Bauer, Lily Griffin, Christopher and Jovi Jackson, Harper and Liam McDonald, Rhett and Heath Williams, Laura Jean (LJ) and (soon to be) Rafe Perkins, brother, Edgar Louis Childers; sisters, Annie Mae Bleeker, Emma Rosalee Fobes, and Josephine Alice Tisdale.
Paid Obituary