Mikayla Jo Ann Ware-Hernandez
Our precious little girl, Mikayla Jo Ann Ware-Hernandez, beloved infant daughter of Mika Ware of Belton and Mark Hernandez of Buckholt, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Mikayla laughed and smiled throughout her three months, bringing joy and happiness to everyone she touched.
The family will receive friends at visitation on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton. A funeral service for Mikayla will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Belton.
In Heaven she was greeted by her Aunt Sarah Beth Formica. She passed away 13 years ago leaving behind 2 beautiful little girls. One Mika has loved and helped take care of, now Sarah has her baby girl. Joining Mikayla in heaven; her grandparents Johnny Joe Ware Sr., Manuel Montalbo and Sarah Montalbo, her cousin BJ Berteau and her great great grandma Velma Berteau.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her big brothers Markus Hernandez, Anthony Hernandez, Brayden Ware-Woodall and Mikael Ware-Hernandez and bonus sisters Madison Ware and Riley Formica; maternal grandparents Sherlyn and Joe Ware of Belton, paternal grandparents Rosa Montalbo; her great grandparents Sherwood and Evelyn Berteau; Aunts and Uncles, Kenny and Brandy Ware, Michael and Kami Ware, Charles Michael and Brittany Ware, Sonia Alverrez, Mary Lee Hernandez, Rosanna Hernandez, Christine Montalbo, and Raul Hernandez; her God parents, Bookie and Debbie Berteau; bonus Uncle Matt and many cherished family members.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
