Lori Deanne Farmer
Lori Deanne Farmer (née Millender), age 38, of Little River-Academy passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Lori was born in Temple on the 29th of June, 1985 to Joe and Joyce Millender. A life-long Bell County resident, she graduated from Temple High School and attended Temple College. She was previously employed at the First Baptist Church of Belton Child Development Center. Lori was a beloved family member and faithful friend who loved the Lord and spending time with others. She was selfless, caring, great with children and loved to laugh. She was always up to play games with anyone anywhere! She was creative and crafty, making beautiful cards by hand and recently taking up knitting and sewing. She adored animals of all varieties, especially her cat Emma. She enjoyed watching sports and cheering on the Houston Astros.
Lori was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce. She will be lovingly remembered by her father, Joe; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Carolyn Millender; niece, Roxie Millender; her beloved cat Emma; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Friday, July 28th, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Denise Mikeska officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Temple Animal Shelter or charity of your choice.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
