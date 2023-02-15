Coach Jeff Alley won his battle with ALS on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Jeff met Jesus peacefully in his sleep just like he always prayed he would. Jeff was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in November 2021 following a rough fight with COVID. Jeff was no stranger to ALS, as he lost his own father to the same cruel disease when he was just thirteen. Following his diagnosis, Jeff vowed to continue coaching as long as he was physically able.
Born on December 27, 1975 in Oneonta, New York to Marlene Margaret Bullis and Ferry Lynn Alley. His family moved to Hearne, Texas in 1978. Jeff grew up and attended school in Hearne, and graduated Class of 1994. He then attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. While attending college, Jeff played baseball for the Crusaders for four years and was president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes on campus. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing/Advertising in 2000 from UMHB.
Jeff earned his teaching certification in 2013 and held positions as a high school technology teacher and coach for several districts in Central Texas over the years including Riesel, Groesbeck, his hometown of Hearne, and most recently Ellison High School.
Jeff is preceded in death by his Father, F. Lynn Alley, and his Mother, Marlene Self, his Brother Steven Mattice as well as his maternal and paternal Grandparents. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sonya, children Carlos Jr, Kadyn, Elijah, Trinyti, Lexi, Carina, Destany, grandson Isaac, Sister Val Mattice, Brother Mark Mattice and a host of friends, family, and athletes whose lives will forever be touched by his legacy.
Paid Obituary