GATESVILLE — Services for Terry Balzen, 67, of Gatesville will be 11 a.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Balzen died Saturday, July 1, in Gatesville.
He was born Sept. 6, 1955, in Goldthwaite to Eddie and Pat Holland Balzen. He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1975. He joined the Army in 1975 and served for three years. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in 1979 and was called back to active duty, serving one tour in Iraq. He worked at M.A.T.E.S. as a mechanic until his retirement in 2008. He also worked in construction for Odell Geer in Temple. He married Michele Gould on May 5, 1989.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Shane Balzen and Jacob Balzen; a daughter, Amanda Lowell; a sister, Sandy Easley; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville. The family encourages anyone attending the visitation to dress casually in their favorite sports team’s clothing.