GATESVILLE — Services for John T. Buck McFarlin, 84, of Flat will be 2 p.m. Monday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville with James Baize officiating.
Burial will be in Mound Cemetery.
Mr. McFarlin died Wednesday, Feb. 2.
He was born June 25, 1937, in the Mound community to Johnnie and Stella Barnard McFarlin. He attended school in Flat, and graduated from Gatesville High School in 1955. He earned an associate degree from Temple College in 1957. He married Betty Jean Jones on Aug. 24, 1957. He taught school in Flat, Turnersville and Oglesby, where he coached six-man football teams. He also attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He worked at Fort Hood in civil service starting in 1966 and was employed at the Fort Hood Department of Information Management. He retired from civil service in 2005. He was a farmer and rancher all of his life. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Flat, where he served as a deacon. He also served as a board member for the Mound Cemetery Association.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Tamie Gebert; a son, Jamie McFarlin; a brother, Sam McFarlin; a sister, Ellen Ann Gummelt; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Flat, P.O. Box 87, Flat, TX 76526; the Mound Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 177, Mound, TX 76558; or to the Flat Community Center, P.O. Box 61, Flat, TX 76526.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.