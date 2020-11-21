Ben Douglas Oliver
Ben Douglas Oliver of Jayton, Texas passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 93 after a long and wonderful life.
Ben was born June 15, 1927 in Belton, Texas to John and Elizabeth Oliver. Ben grew up on the family farm and went on to attend Texas A&M University. A member of the greatest generation, Ben left school during World War II and enlisted in the Navy serving in the Pacific Theater. After the war, Ben graduated from Texas A&M, receiving a commission in the U.S. Army Reserve and going on to serve his fellow farmers and ranchers in the Soil Conversation Service. The agency posted him to Kent County, Texas where he met and married Jeane Branch of Jayton, Texas in 1953. Over the years to come, Ben’s work took him and Jeane to many towns across Texas and Oklahoma where they raised three children. Wherever Ben went, he made many friends that will remember him for years to come.
Ben was proceeded in death by his wife, Jeane, his mother and father, his sister, Anne, and son-in-law’s Dean Hughes and Jerry Fuller. He is survived by his daughters Leslie Fuller and Kay Wilson and her husband David, his son Lee Oliver and his wife LaNae, grandsons Devin and Dustin Oliver and his wife Amanda, great grandson Hayden Oliver, his brothers Jack and Mike Oliver as well as nieces nephews, cousins.
There will be viewing at Weathersby and Ray Funeral Home in Rotan, Texas on Friday, November 20 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Visitors are welcome to visit Ben and leave messages, but the family will not be present due to the COVID restrictions. Interment will be at the Jayton Cemetery attended by immediate family only, but the family plans to have a celebration for Ben in the coming summer when we can all be together again
Paid Obituary