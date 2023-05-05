SALADO — Services for James R. Ervi, 90, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Salado Presbyterian Church in Salado with Carl Thompson officiating.
Burial will be in Historic Salado Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Ervi died Monday, May 1.
He was born Feb. 19, 1933, in Electra to Gladys Ervi. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 15 and fought in the Korean War. He married Roxie Berry in 1952. He graduated helicopter school in Fort Rucker, Ala., and flew Huey gunships in the Vietnam War. His military awards include the Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal with 20 oak leaf cluster, and the Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters. He retired from his military career in 1969 and later worked for a military service company selling to Fort Hood. He also owned a used car lot in Killeen and operated a convenience store in Granger.
Survivors include three sons, James Ervi II and Mark Ervi, both of Killeen, and Barry Ervi of Carrollton; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salado Presbyterian Church, 105 Salado Plaza Drive, Salado TX 76571.
Visitation will take place at 9 a.m. at the church.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.