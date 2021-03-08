Curtis Harold Wolf of Holland passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital at the age of 89.
Curtis was born on July 21, 1931 in Bartlett Texas to Hugo and Hattie Schneider Wolf. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1949. He married Jewel Clark of Bartlett on February 2, 1952 and was soon afterwards drafted into the Army. He was stationed at Camp Chaffee in Fort Smith Arkansas and was assigned to the 809-Aviation Engineer Company in Korea. Curtis returned to Holland in 1954 where he began his career in farming. A career that depends a lot on Mother Nature, but with his Faith in God and determination succeeded for 67 years.
Curtis has been a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. He served on the church council for 2-terms and was on the Holland School Board for 27 years. He was a member of the American Legion and a member of Holland SPJST Lodge 80, where he served on the Board of Directors. He was also elected Fraternalist of the year for Lodge 80 in 2003. In 1982 he was honored with the award for being the Outstanding Conservation Farmer of the Year.
Curtis enjoyed helping others and was willing to help whenever he could.
He volunteered his time and talent to help with special events in the community. Some of the organizations included the American Legion, SPJST and Holland Volunteer Fire Department.
He was the Kitchen Chairman for the Holland SPJST and was well known for his bingo burgers. You would usually find him behind the grill every Thursday night or anytime there was bingo going on.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. You could usually find him in his garden in the afternoons during the summer. If not working in the garden, you would find him sitting in the swing watching his garden grow.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hugo and Hattie Schneider Wolf and son Ronnie Dean Wolf.
Curtis is survived by his loving wife Jewel of 69 years, sons Curtis Wayne Wolf and wife Linda, Darrell Wolf and wife Brenda, Jimmy Wolf and wife Bryana, daughters Carol Wolf, Paula Weir and husband Darrell, Connie Horak and husband Frank, all of Holland; grandchildren Randy Wolf, Brian Wolf and wife Sarah, Tiffany Rodriguez and husband Louis, Brandy Dubec and husband Brandon, Dustin Weir, Wesley Weir, Jacob Horak, Shelby Horak and Makenna Cosper; and 9 Great-grandchildren. Curtis is also survived by a sister Ruby Ann Klock of Nevada, Texas and a brother Howard James Wolf and wife Carolyn of Bartlett, Texas.
Services will be at 10AM Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett, Texas. Burial will be at the Holland Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8pm on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Goodnight Funeral Home, Bartlett, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or the Holland Volunteer Fire Department.