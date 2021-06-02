Services for Juanita Reyes Gomez, 90, of Temple will be 8 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Tom Chamberlain officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Gomez died Thursday, May 27, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 3, 1930, in Cameron to Juan J. and Maria Delgado Reyes. She graduated from Temple High School. She married John Gomez. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Consuelo “Connie” Gomez; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.youngsdaughters.com.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at the church; a rosary will be recited at 8 p.m.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.