Services for Barbara Jean Smith, 81, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Monday at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
Mrs. Smith died Saturday, Dec. 10, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 4, 1941, in Temple to parents James and Thelma Pollard Proctor. She attended Harris High School in Belton. She married Donald Smith.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; a son, Harry Proctor Sr. of Belton; a daughter, Suarra Reagan of Houston; a sister, Charlene Henry of Killeen; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.