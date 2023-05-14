Lovell K. Beach
Lovell K. Beach, 89, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on May 8, 2023, in Temple, TX. She was born February 23, 1934, to Paul and Edna Kasner. She married Alan R. Beach on October 23, 1951, and were married for almost 50 years before his death in 2000.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8:00pm at Dossman Funeral Home, Monday, May 15th, with Rosary at 6:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, at 10am, May 16th, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
They lived in Bell County all their lives where they raised their seven children. Mrs. Beach worked as branch manager for a local bank for many years.
Mrs. Beach is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and son Dennis J. Beach.
Survivors include her daughters Debbie Seery and husband John of Lampasas, Denise McCaffrey and husband Ed of Temple, and Laura Shadrick and husband Joe of Morgan’s Point; sons Greg and wife Debbie of Moody, Anthony and wife Maria of Temple and William of Morgan’s Point; Grandchildren Kevin Bender, Amanda Nuckles, Brandon Seery, Sarah Seery, Scott McCaffrey, Michael McCaffrey, Holly Scott, Jenni Hamilton, Meghan Collins, Lindsey Valish, Travis Beach, Sarah Beach, Kelsie Chapline, Matt Beach, Michael Beach, Cristin Baldwin, Carissa Mares, Shelby Cross, Hannah Durbin, Joshua Shadrick, Jordan Hammerle, and Jessica Shadrick; 39 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters Carol Zabcik and husband Calvin of Conway, Arkansas and Paula Hill and husband RP of Temple.
Every one of her grandchildren feels like they were her favorite. That’s how special she made them all feel. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many.
