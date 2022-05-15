Services for Kathy Olson, 73, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Ms. Olson died Saturday, May 14.
She was born May 3, 1949.
Scanio–Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
