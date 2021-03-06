Services for Claire Marie Hernandez, 19, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Miss Hernandez died Feb. 24 at a local hospital.
She was born Sept. 4, 2001, to Johnny “JD” and Amanda Guerra-Hernandez in Temple.
Survivors include her parents; two sisters, Jaida Danielle and Kryslee Reign; her grandparents, John J. and Elvira Hernandez and Minnie Guerra; and her great-grandmother, Mary Hernandez.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.