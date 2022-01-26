Barbara Ann Ralston
Barbara Ann Ralston, 93, of College Station passed away on Saturday, January 22nd, at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, Texas.
She was born on August 14th, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Ellsworth and Bernice Ames Wilson.
Barbara graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waterloo, Iowa, in 1946. She worked in Waterloo for Rath Packing until moving to Los Angeles, California, where she met her husband Albert Cecil Ralston.
She married Albert Cecil Ralston of Rogers, Texas, on December 9th, 1967, at St. Edward’s Church in Waterloo, Iowa.
Barbara worked for Boeing Aerospace in Los Angeles where she retired in 1984. After retirement she moved with her family to Academy, Texas. During retirement she worked part-time for Cash-In-A-Flash in Temple, Texas.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; her sister and brother-in-law, Delores & Paul Koch; and her husband, Albert Cecil Ralston.
She is survived by her son, Scott Ralston; two granddaughters, Bethany and Emily Ralston of College Station; sister-in-law, Doris Law of Temple; brother-in-law, Marvin Ralston of Holland; nieces, Paula Todd of St. Peters, MO, and Cathy Podhajsky of Olathe, KS; and nephews, Dan Koch of Waterloo, IA, and Steve Koch of Palm Harbor, FL.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, Texas, is in charge of arrangements. There will be a visitation on Thursday, January 27th, from 12:30pm to 2:00pm with a service at the Val Verde Baptist Church at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Val Verde cemetery in Holland, Texas.
Paid Obituary