G.C. (Jack)
Finch, Jr.
Graveside service for G.C. (Jack) Finch, Jr., 89, of Belton, TX will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at North Belton Cemetery with Eddie Humphrey officiating.
Jack passed away May 2, 2021 in his home after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Jack was born on April 26, 1932, in Clinton, TN to George and Exie Finch. Jack married Katy DeBolt on April 6, 1957 in Belton, TX. After serving two years in the army, Jack worked as an electrical lineman at Fort Hood and retired after 39 years of service. After retiring from Fort Hood, Jack worked for 28 years with Joe McNamara at McNamara Auto Parts making many friends and having a ball trading. He was known for saying, “We will trade for anything that don’t eat.” He loved spending time with his family, going to pawn shops, working at gun shows, and swapping and trading.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dee and Dale Finch, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Willie DeBolt, and sister-in-law Earline Thomison.
In addition to his wife Katy, Jack is survived by his daughter Lisa Cast (Matt) of Richardson; son Kevin Finch (Kristen) of Salado; grandsons Zach Cast, Hunter Finch, and Jack Finch; brother-in-law Billy Thomison; and three nephews and two nieces.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Hermans and Dr. George Bartels for many years of loving care, hospice for their personalized service, and friends and neighbors for their support.
Graveside services will be at Belton Cemetery on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 10 AM. Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Hill Farm at happyhillfarm.org/get-involved/donate or by calling 254-897-4822.
Paid Obituary