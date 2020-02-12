Services for Miguel Angel Berumen III, 21, of Little River-Academy will be 11 a.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Berumen died Saturday, Feb. 8, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 15, 1998, in Texas to Miguel Berumen Jr. and Isabel Fisher. He graduated from Academy High School in 2017.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Chris Fisher; father and stepmother, Estella Gandara; and two sisters, Chrissy Berumen and Mercedes Berumen.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.